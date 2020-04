BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The collision on Gibbs Rd. and Manitoba St. has been cleared.

Constable Samantha Bigley from the Bracebridge OPP said they received the call at about 1:50 p.m. about the head-on collision that resulted in the hospitalization of one of the drivers who sustained minor injuries.

It was confirmed that the vehicles had been towed, and the road should be opening soon.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.