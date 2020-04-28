MUSKOKA, ON-The Bracebridge OPP is reminding drivers to be safe after responding to two motorcycle collisions.

On April 25th, police were called to a home near Southwood Rd. in Kilworthy. They received word that a 29-year-old was riding their motorcycle on private property and got into a crash.

Then on April 27th, officers responded to a call about a single motorcycle crash after one of the two bikes that were travelling together lost control on Southwood Rd. in Gravenhurst.

Both of the people involved in the crashes are in stable condition and have non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP said that during this time of the year, motorcycle operators are more vulnerable as many roads have loose sand and gravel that could impact driving conditions. Anyone who goes out on their bike should always wear an approved helmet and high-quality protective gear.