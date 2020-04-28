MUSKOKA, ON-The Muskoka Lakes and Huntsville/Lake of Bays fire departments have put out two fires across cottage country.

Both occurring yesterday afternoon and evening, the first was a cottage and grass fire at Skeleton Lake, which prompted both departments to respond. Huntsville Fire Prevention Officer Mike Vadjla told the MyMukokaNow.com newsroom that they responded to the incident at around 4:30 p.m.

Vadjla said that the cottage was a total loss, and they had to battle a grass fire that covered about an acre. According to Vadjla, the Muskoka Lakes department battled the ongoing fire for about two to three hours, and no injuries were reported.

The other fire engulfed three cottages on West Fox Lake Rd. at about 7:00 p.m. in Huntsville. According to Vadjla, the fire started at one of the cottages, and after coming in contact with the grass, it spread to the other two. The fire department was battling the fire for about four hours, but no injuries were reported. While the three cottages are considered a total loss, the fire department was able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighbouring properties.

The cause for both of the fires is still under investigation.