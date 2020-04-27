District of Muskoka logo. Supplied Image by the District of Muskoka.

Muskoka has received provincial approval to open an Emergency Child Care Centre.

On Monday, the District announced the approval – which will provide up to 20 spaces to support health care and frontline workers with no alternatives for care during COVID-19.

Licensed child care centres in the province were forced to close their doors back in March when Ontario declared a state of emergency and the Ministry of Education has been working with service system managers to re-open select centres.

The District launched a Child Care Needs Assessment Survey on April 3rd, to better understand the needs for emergency child care and to better assess the capacity of the child care sector to meet those needs.

The District says a third party licensed child care operator expressed interest in providing emergency child care services and an application was made to the province which was approved last week.

These services are exclusive to children of essential workers who have no other alternatives.

The District notes the safest option continues to be for kids to remain home if at all possible.

The application process begins Tuesday at 8 a.m. and you can find more information on that process by heading here.

Applications will be reviewed on a first-come-first served basis.

In an effort to ensure proper infection control and safety requirements, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is advising the total spaces at the centre will be dependent on the age of children in each of the rooms.

The District will continue to work with the Province, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the third party operator to ensure health and safety protocols are in place to maintain a safe and healthy environment.

More information is on the District’s website.