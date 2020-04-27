The Chair of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s Board of Directors is reassuring the community amid COVID-19.

In a blog post shared on their website Monday, Board Chair Phil Matthews says he’s been impressed and humbled by the efforts of their health care teams in combatting the virus.

Matthews is commending the exceptional efforts being made by all members of the MAHC team during this crisis.

“Although we have never experienced anything quite like COVID-19, MAHC has successfully adapted to the changing circumstances every day,” the post read. “From the Pandemic Incident Command Team planning the details to the staff and physicians skillfully executing them, we have the utmost confidence in the hospitals’ pandemic preparedness.”

Matthews echoed the sentiment from MAHC CEO Natalie Bubela, who spoke to MyMuskokaNow last week regarding the preparedness at local hospitals.

He says by every account the teams across the two sites along with their community partners have pulled together remarkably in the face of very challenging times.

Matthews points to many examples, including the preparing spaces in the hospitals designated for COVID care, frequent simulations and scenario planning to ensure all details are accounted for, and collaboratively setting up and operating the Assessment Centres.

“To date, we have been fortunate to have seen very few cases in our hospitals. But if MAHC were to see a sudden surge of COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care, I know they are very well prepared. On behalf of all the Directors, I want to again say a most sincere thank you to all of the staff and physicians and commend you for your compassionate care and your courage during COVID. “

Matthews also says there are ways as a community for people to continue to help – including physical distancing and taking care of your own wellbeing – both physically and emotionally.

If you have symptoms, you can seek testing through either Muskoka Assessment Centre by heading here.

To read the full blog post, you have head to the MAHC’s website.