MUSKOKA, ON-The McDougall Fire Department is reminding people that there is a total fire ban in effect, and fines can be laid.

Fire Chief Brian Leduc told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that they have had to respond to about half a dozen calls in the last five days.

Leduc said that if firefighters need to respond to a call about a fire that was created by a resident, a charge of $250 could be laid. If the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) gets involved in the incident, however, Leduc said that charges could start at $650 and go upwards.

The purpose of the ban is to not only protect people but firefighters during the COVID-19 outbreak. Leduc said that starting needless open fires and requesting the fire department puts everyone at risk of contracting the virus.

Leduc confirmed that the only type of fires allowed is those powered by propane and have a shut-off switch.

Leduc is telling people to check their municipal website about the ban before residents start any open fires.