BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce is working on a local business relief fund for those impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

Executive Director for the Bracebridge chamber Brenda Rhodes said that they and the Muskoka Lakes chamber are trying to advocate for a local fund to assist small businesses in the community. When asked if Rhodes could elaborate on what the fund could look like, she said that it is currently in the works as well as discussions with different levels of government. “We are also working with Muskoka Futures to find a way to support these businesses.”

For about five weeks, the chamber has been conducting a survey that has been measuring the impact of the virus on local businesses, and the recent results have indicated that 51 percent of the companies participating have adjusted in some way. These include altering work and hours, reviewing health and safety policies, working from home, and using social media and other online tools to take their businesses online.

Other results of the survey indicate that 88 percent have seen a decline in business, and 33 percent do not know how long they have until they encounter a financial or operational crisis in which they may have to close their doors permanently.

Rhodes said that collecting these statistics are important as they will be given to government institutions to help promote the relief plan for small businesses. “We know that our government is trying their best to make sure that the supports that they are putting out cover all of the businesses, but what we are finding is the most vulnerable businesses are not able to apply for these government grants.”