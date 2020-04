Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

For the first time, the number of people recovering from COVID-19 has surpassed the number of new cases in Ontario.

There have been 473 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total to just over 14,432. The number of people recovered has risen by 491 over the last day to 8,000.

There have been 24 more deaths bringing that number to 835.

Over 215,000 people have tested negative.