Publicly funded schools in Ontario are staying closed until May 29th. The province’s education minister says the decision has been made in coordination with the Medical Officer of Health.

Stephen Lecce says all remaining PA days will be cancelled for the rest of the year, however, there is no clear decision yet if the rest of the year will be cancelled.

A virtual learning program called Learn at Home has been rolled out while schools are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lecce says at this time it does not look like it is necessary to extend the school year into the summer, but he says further decisions about the school year will be made at a later date.

Officials say students will still be able to complete the year and get their course credits.