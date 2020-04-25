Ontario’s provincial parks and conservation areas will remain closed until the end of May. The announcement was made this morning by Queen’s Park.

That means all day-use, car camping, backcountry camping, roofed facilities, access points, and all public buildings will be closed until May 31st.

Reservations up to and including the extended closure and any further extension will be automatically cancelled and people will get a refund without penalty.

If you have a trip planned for later this summer but want to cancel you will also be able to do that without penalty.