Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added another 476 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total caseload up to 13,995 across the province.

There have been another 48 deaths bringing the number of people who have passed away to 811.

For the first time, the number of people who have recovered from being ill is almost as many as newly reported cases in a 24-hour period. The number of recoveries jumped yesterday by 422 bringing that number to 7,509.

There have been over 217,000 people tested with over 203,000 tests coming back negative.