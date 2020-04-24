Businesses in the Parry Sound-Muskoka District had a chance to provide their two cents to all branches of government regarding their concerns amid COVID-19.

The session of business roundtable meetings – which featured MP Scott Aitchison and MPP Norm Miller, discussing problems facing small businesses with municipal leaders, concluded on Thursday

The meetings were arranged to hear from local businesses dealing with the pandemic and how it’s affecting their business.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Miller says after hearing input, he’d like to look into lobbying for opening various specific businesses – if health conditions allow.

“Businesses like marinas trying to figure out what they can do as they’d like to be able to deliver new boats without having contact with people so they can collect the money and stop paying interests. Golf courses as well would like, when health conditions permit – to open up in a way that allows people to remain socially distant.”

Miller says he’s hopeful that there will be more meetings like this in the future as it is a good way to clearly communicate issues facing all branches of government.

He adds while they’d like to reopen businesses sooner rather than later – they can’t be too hasty with any decisions they make.

“In the general public, we’re starting to bend the curve but we still have 400-600 new cases per day. According to the Chief Medical Officer, we need to get that down to around 200 before we gradually, slowly and carefully start to reopen things.”

Miller adds there is a reason for optimism.

“If we’re social distancing and being careful – we should further improvement and gradually start to see things open up. And I know for a lot of businesses, the best thing they can do is start to open up so they can get revenue, and get some people employed so they are not dependent on the various government programs.”