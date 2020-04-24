Tomorrow officially marks three months since Ontario identified its first case of COVID-19.

The province’s Associate Chief Medical Officer confirmed that the number of Ontarians hospitalized and requiring intensive care is increasing slightly. Dr. Barbara Yaffe says with the current rate of new cases per day, it may be weeks before we see the downside curve of virus spread.

She says the Ministry of Long-Term Care reported just over 100 deaths in facilities today, double what Ontario Public Health reported. Dr. Yaffe says this difference is because the two ministries use separate systems to log information but fixing the discrepancy if a top priority.

To date, 131 long-term care facilities have declared a COVID-19 outbreak, that’s eight more since yesterday. Dr. Yaffe says out of today’s 640 new cases, nearly a third were in long-term care facilities.