MUSKOKA, ON-The Muskoka COVID-19 Assessment Centres are advising people that test results could take up to seven days.

Established in a partnership with a variety of health providers, the centres in Huntsville and Bracebridge could receive your test results sometime within the week.

Janine van den Heuvel from the Algonquin Family Health Team said that currently, they are experiencing shorter wait times, and on average, people typically wait about three days to receive their results. “Right now, we are asking people to be patient,” said Heuvel.

To ensure physical distancing, the Province has also released an online portal that allows people to check their results from home, which can be accessed here.

If you have not received your results in those seven days, you are encouraged to call your Doctor or Nurse practitioner. If you don’t have either, you can call the Assessment Centre at 1-888-383-7009.

