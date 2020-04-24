Members of Huntsville’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 232 are paying homage to the lives lost during the Nova Scotia mass-shooting this past weekend.

On Friday, members gathered at the Legion’s cenotaph, where they lowered their flag to half-mast to honour the victims and in particular, RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Branch President Bruce Frank says they wanted to pay their respects in whatever way possible.

“We’re here to pay homage to Constable Stevenson,” Frank said. “She tragically lost her life and they can’t do a proper service for her because of COVID-19.”

Some traditional funeral customs will not be possible due to the restrictions that are in place due to the pandemic and as a result, Stevenson is not expected to receive a regimental funeral.

Frank says this was a way to honour her in a military fashion.

“We’ve done it in the past for other tragic events in Canada. The RCMP is classified as part of our military and they are welcome to the Legion so, I just thought this was a fitting tribute and that is why we did it.”

Frank notes that anyone is welcome to come down to the cenotaph and pay their respects in whatever way they feel fit.

The National Police Federation is encouraging people to wear red today and Canadians across the country are also coming together to pay homage through the ‘Nova Scotia Remembers’ vigil.

The vigil can be streamed through Facebook or YouTube, with the vigil starting at 6 p.m.