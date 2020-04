Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There are now 640 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

That brings the total number to 13,159. There have been another 50 deaths since yesterday bringing that total to 763.

The Ministry of Health reports they tested 12,295 people for COVID-19 yesterday with over 193,000 people testing negative since the pandemic began. Of the people who have tested positive for the virus 7,087 have recovered.