A new online service is giving youth in the community a safe place to chat about mental health.

Starting today, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions in collaboration with Hands – TheFamilyHelpnetwork.ca – are launching SafeSpot.ca, an online platform that connects youth with local youth and child mental health providers to help them cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Friday, April 24, youth in Muskoka and across the Parry Sound and Nipissing districts will have access to SafeSpot.ca, a new online webchat service.

In a media release, SMFC says the timing couldn’t be better for meeting the mental health needs of youth in communities across Muskoka, Nipissing and Parry Sound.

Manager of Child and Youth Mental Health Services with SMFC Jocelyn Wing says they wanted to make it easier for youth to reach out.

“In addition to the other forms of virtual supports that we are able to provide to youth at this time, we are thrilled to have a new platform that they can access independently from their homes,” Wing said.

SafeSpot was developed based on a research project conducted by Hands.

Using funds from the Ontario Centre of Excellence, researchers explored how the use of technology could play a critical role in reducing barriers to mental health services, specifically for those living in rural or remote areas.

The service is staffed by an expert team trained to listen and answer questions about mental health.

They don’t provide counselling but can help youth figure out if that is something that they want or need.

Hands researchers worked directly with youth in focus groups to better understand their needs.

Michelle Dermenjian, Director of Child and Youth Services at Hands, says the service was designed by youth – for youth.

“Through the focus groups, we learned that a webchat could help reduce the stigma that youth often saw as a barrier to their decision to seek help,” Dermenjian said. “SafeSpot.ca also provides the anonymity youth seek, minimizes wait times and provides a way to receive more immediate attention for their mental health concerns.”

The platform can help youth understand issues they may be facing and what to do next including connecting them to services with SMFC or Hands, depending on their location.

SafeSpot is available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, every week – from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and from 3-5 p.m.