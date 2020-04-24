BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The residents at The Pines long-term-care home were surprised by a visit from the members of the Bracebridge Legion Pipes and Drums band.

Member of the band Stephen Holmes told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that since COVID-19 impacted their regular visit to the homes, they wanted to show their support for everyone stuck inside by playing the bagpipes and drums from a distance.

Holmes said that they wanted to respect the physical distancing rules and also get outside and play for the residents of The Pines. “We know some people are more vulnerable, including our friends at retirement homes, but we wanted to show that we are thinking of them.”

The band marched all around The Pines property as the residents and care staff watched from a distance. Nearing the end of their march, the group crowded around a pair of RCMP boots and hat to honour the fallen Nova Scotia Mountie, Heidi Stevenson.