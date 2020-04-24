GRAVENHURST, ON-The Bracebridge OPP has charged a North York resident with shoplifting.

On April 23rd, officers responded to a complaint of a shoplifting incident at a pharmacy in the Town of Gravenhurst.

According to the OPP, the suspect is believed to be responsible for several thefts that total hundreds of dollars. Due to the quick actions of the staff members, the suspect was taken into custody.

The OPP charged the 41-year-old with theft under $5,000 and is going to appear in court on July 7th.