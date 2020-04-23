As Ontario approaches 13,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 60-percent of cases are in the Greater Toronto Area. Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer says long-term care homes have become the province’s priority in the fight against the virus.

To date, Dr. Barbara Yaffe says 132 outbreaks have been declared in Ontario’s long-term care facilities. That’s 5 more overnight. She says Over 2,100 residents and over 1,000 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. And out of the province’s 713 deaths, 516 are residents of long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, Ontario has tested 194y,000 people with 10,214 done in the last 24 hours. Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer says a total of 14,000 tests were done specifically in long-term care facilities.

Dr. David Williams says there are 21 long-term care homes in Ontario now doing asymptomatic testing.

As well there are 31 infection prevention and control interventions in action across the province.

Dr. Williams says out of today’s 634 new cases, nearly 300 were in residents of long-term care homes.

**Written by Mo Fahim