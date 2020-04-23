MUSKOKA, ON-MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller has confirmed that no plans are in place for restarting the economy in the region and that discussions are being held.

Miller said that while no solid plan for restarting businesses has been decided, he has submitted requests to a group that is charged with coming up with a plan to restart the economy called the Jobs and Recovery Committee, headed by the Minister of Finance, Rod Phillips.

Among the recommendations Miller has submitted, he mentioned the various marinas, landscaping companies, garden centres, and golf courses that have contacted him asking to reopen. “The recommendations I have written to that committee include slowly opening marinas and allow them to deliver new boats with limited contact with the purchasers. I have also heard from golf courses that, if health conditions permit, like to reopen with strict conditions.”

When asked about what kinds of strict conditions could be employed, Miller noted that physical distancing, sanitizing and limiting customer interactions could be a few of the options businesses could take.

Miller said that he and his caucus members have been discussing various suggestions and recommendations on how to restart the businesses in cottage country. He went on to say that currently, there is no date for when the government is planning on restarting the economy and even clarified that Premier Doug Ford’s comments on possibly reopening businesses closer to the May long weekend have been rescinded.

Miller ended by saying that he would like to see the economy start back up before the region goes into the summer season.