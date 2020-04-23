BRACEBRIDGE, ON-A Bracebridge resident is trying to spread positivity by drawing a public mural.

Marie Bowman has taken over a wall by the bridge near Front St. and Taylor Rd. by drawing encouraging messages and images to help spread positivity and brighten people’s day during these challenging times.

The mural includes a positive message saying “Stronger Together” and is surrounded by rainbows and flowers.

Bowman said that the drawings are not just for those who have been affected by the COVID-19 virus but for all of the other tragedies happening around the world, including the Nova Scotia mass shooting and the famine in Yemen. “It’s because of COVID that life became a lot harder, and even though people are down, we still have a lot to be grateful for.”

Bowman said she started drawing the mural after she lost her job. She noted that the drawing began as something to keep her busy, but when she got people honking at her mural, she wanted to devote it to the people who were struggling.