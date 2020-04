Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added another 634 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the province’s total caseload to 12,879.

The Ministry of Health reports another 17 people have died since yesterday bringing that total to 713.

But, 480 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours bringing that total to 6,680 or almost 52-percent of cases. Over 181,000 people have tested negative.