The province has extended all emergency orders in Ontario until May 6th. That includes the closure of outdoor amenities in parks and recreational areas, public places, bars and restaurants, non-essential workplaces and maintains restrictions on social gatherings to a maximum of five people.

There is also a new order that allows mental health and addiction agencies to redeploy staff within different locations and employ extra part-time staff, temporary staff, or contractors, with proper training to make sure people receive addiction services.

The state of emergency in Ontario will remain in place until May 12th, at least.