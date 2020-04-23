Bracebridge is creating a COVID-19 Community Relief Fund – to help provide grants to impacted organizations in specific areas.

As part of the municipality’s efforts to support the community amid the pandemic, the CRF was established and passed by Council at their meeting on Wednesday.

It will be in the amount of $40,000.

In a news release, Mayor Graydon Smith says they wanted residents to know that the town is here to support them.

“The Community Relief Fund is a way for the Town to contribute and support organizations so that they can continue to do their work,” Smith said. “This effort will continue for as long as there is a need. Our goal is to support as many of the groups providing front-line help as possible.”

The town says the CRF will be used to invest in programs that meet the identified community needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also build community capacity to support those impacted, and support Bracebridge’s Community-Based Strategic Plan 2018-2028.

Groups that are eligible for the CRF include incorporated and not-for-profit organizations, registered charities, community associations, groups with not-for-profit goals and governance structure, creation and presentation artists and collectives, and other groups or organizations with programming that meets the intent of the fund.

There will be an initial intake period until May 8th, though the town says this may change depending on future pandemic updates.

The town adds the funded activities must take place within Bracebridge, and that meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee that the organization will get funding.

You can access the CRF applications here and more information can be found through the town’s COVID-19 Information page.

Those applications for assistance can be submitted up to 4:30 p.m. on May 8th to be considered for potential funding.