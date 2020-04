MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed that most of the COVID-19 cases in the District of Muskoka have recovered.

On the SMDHU website, out of the 16 cases in Muskoka, 13 of them have recovered, and only one death has been reported.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms, read our other story here to learn more about setting an appointment with the assessment centre.