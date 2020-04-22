Muskoka residents who are feeling down amid COVID-19 can take part in a free webinar to help cope during these uncertain times.

The pandemic is leading to unique and unprecedented challenges in our lives and community and Brainworks is hoping to assist through it’s ‘Coping with COVID – Free Webinar’ to provide support to those who need it.

Psychologist and Executive Director at Brainworks, Dr. Arden McGregor says it’s okay to not be okay.

“Feeling anxious is absolutely normal during a time like this. There’s a variety of responses people are having and we just want to help them normalize. We want to help give tips, some information, some resources and some coping methods.”

Brainworks has a long history of supporting people during times of crisis.

The webinar is the second the group has hosted this week and will feature neuropsychologist Dr. Alexis Clarke and psychologist Dr. Steve Stewart who will provide coping tools to participants.

McGregor says ultimately, they just want to help improve the community’s wellbeing.

“There are so many challenges and so many responses in these difficult times but just being aware of what we can do, aware of strategies, aware of resources, we think it can make an impact. We’re hoping people can reach out and take advantage of that.”

The Webinar takes place Thursday from 7-8 p.m. and you can watch through a ZOOM stream.