Master Site Concept for Bracebridge's planned Multi-Use Community Centre. December 19, 2019. (Submitted by the Town of Bracebridge)

BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge council has approved the design plan for the new Multi-Use Community Centre (MUCC).

This schematic will be used during the design development and construction phases for the MUCC.

The schematic design approved by the council features a strong functional relationship between the library, arena, field house, community hall, and the other parts of the facility. Other aspects of the schematic include optimal access to all components of the centre, ample parking and green space.

The MUCC, when fully constructed, will house a single pad area, community hall, public area, public library, multi-use field house, cafe, outdoor playground, trails, and open spaces.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith said this is another significant step forward in making this project a reality. “As we move into the design development and detail design phases, we are getting ever closer to the finish line on a project that will be transformative for our community and all of Muskoka.”

The next stage of the process is the design development, which includes further evolving the site plan, selecting the materials and fixtures, refining the internal layout, and reviewing the costs.

The Town of Bracebridge is still waiting to hear back from the government after they submitted a request under to Canada Infrastructure Plan that could give $19.6 million from the Federal Government and $16.4 million from the Provincial Government.

The MUCC is expected to open its doors in the fall of 2022.

To stay up to date on the MUCC process, visit the Town of Bracebridge site here.