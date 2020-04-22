Businesses in the Parry Sound-Muskoka District still have two more opportunities to share their thoughts with the government regarding their concerns amid COVID-19.

Last week, Huntsville and Lake of Bays area businesses had the opportunity to give their input to all three levels of government.

That was followed by a meeting pertaining to Parry Sound, Carling, McDougle and Seguin businesses as well another for Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes, earlier this week.

Member of Parliament Scott Aitchison and Member of Provincial Parliament Norm Miller, have been meeting with municipal leaders to discuss concerns, ideas and questions regarding COVID-19 and how it’s affecting business.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Aitchison says it’s been a difficult time for all but he’s hopeful for a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I feel we’re getting to that point where we’re through the worst of this and we can start getting life back to normal and get things up and running again in the next several weeks. So, I’ve been looking for ideas for how that might occur and how we might proceed with that.”

The final two meetings will impact Gravenhurst and Georgian Bay businesses, as well as those in Burk’s Falls, South River and Sundridge.

Aitchison feels the roundtables have thus far been successful, but there’s more work to be done.

“People have found them very helpful,” he said. “There are certain questions we don’t have an answer to. At the Federal level, the Prime Minister announces lots of stuff but the details do not exactly get worked out and so, there have been a few things we’ve been able to follow up on as well.”

Thursday’s meeting for Gravenhurst and Georgian Bay will be held at 10 a.m., while the second meeting featuring Burk’s Falls, South River and Sundridge businesses will take place at 6:30 p.m.

You can register to participate, ask questions and tune into the meeting here.