Doug Ford seems to be backtracking on his comment that we may see a loosening of physical distancing measures by the May 2-4 weekend (May 16, 17, 18).

The premier made the comment on CFRA this morning but during his daily media briefing, he said any decision is “conditional on the health and safety of Ontario” and that it will be based on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Ford said, “I don’t have a crystal ball and I can’t predict a month down the road. If we keep seeing the curve flatten we can start opening up a little at a time.”

Ford said when the economy reopens it will be a trickle and constantly measured.