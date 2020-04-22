The province is going to formally request support from the federal government by calling in the Armed Forces, and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The support will be deployed to five priority long-term care homes. The request to the federal government for additional support will be made today. The extra health workers and the military will assist with operations and provide rest and respite for staff so they can continue to focus on caring for residents.

As well, Ontario will now test all residents and staff of long-term care homes. Almost 450 people have died across the province as outbreaks continue to grow. Previously provincial health officials had not been keen to test asymptomatic people but in a memo today public health units were told to start to prepare.

Premier Doug Ford says he has confidence in Ontario’s public health officials but says he was frustrated with the lag-time it took to get to the point of testing everyone at long-term care homes.