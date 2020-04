Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added another 510 cases of COVID-19 since yesterday.

That brings the total to 12,245 cases. There have also been another 77 deaths bringing the total number of people who have lost their lives to the virus to 699.

However, the number of recoveries has also climbed by 415 in the last 24 hours to just over 6,200. Over 172,000 people have tested negative.