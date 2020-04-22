The Premier was interviewed on Ottawa radio station CFRA this morning and said if we continue down the road we are currently on we could see a limited lifting of physical distancing restrictions by the long weekend in May. That is the weekend of May 16, 17, and 18. Of course, that date could change depending on how the spread of COVID-19 progresses.

Doug Ford refused to tell CFRA personality Bill Carroll what would be lifted first but did say it wouldn’t be opening up schools.

Yesterday Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams said we would have to see 200 or fewer new cases a day in order to ease public health restrictions.