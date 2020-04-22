MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed that a large scale test for asymptomatic carriers of the COVID-19 virus would not be possible at this time.

Asymptomatic cases refer to those who may be carrying a dormant form of the COVID-19 virus, and while they might not display any symptoms, they can spread it to others.

Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU Dr. Charles Gardner referenced research that came out of California, Germany and China and said that the possible number of asymptomatic cases could be more significant than we realize. “With our surveillance, we always get the tip of the iceberg; we get a sense of how much is out there but not the total picture.”

Gardner is encouraging people that the best possible way they can protect themselves is by thorough hand washing and physical distancing. “Under the advice of the Candian Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Theresa Tam, hand made cloth face masks may help in reducing transmission. If you are unable to distance yourself from others physically, a mask may help.”

Gardner said that the SMDHU might eventually perform public testing to determine how impactful the virus is and if people have been developing immunities.

When asked if there was a way to determine if someone was asymptomatic, Gardner said that testing might reveal possible carriers. Still, as current medical practices would not be able to accurately assess if one of these people is a carrier, there is no targeted way to reveal someone who is asymptomatic.

Gardner said that currently, there is no strategy for how to identify asymptomatic individuals in the community and that people should be relying on physical distancing.

If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, read our other story here to learn more about setting an appointment with the assessment centre.