The town of Huntsville is providing an update regarding building site inspections.

Amid COVID-19, the town said Tuesday it is advising residents that Town Building Department representatives will be attending residential sites to close off open building permits.

The town says these site inspections will be limited to external projects – where permits were issued between 2002-2006 and no final inspections were requested.

These visits primarily pertain to docks, decks, septic systems and accessory structures.

The town notes these inspections will be mindful of COVID-19 safe work practices and will not involve contact between staff and property occupants.

All town staff will have town issued identification so they are identifiable during inspections.

The town also emphasizes that town staff is not responsible for confirming what workplaces are essential and will continue to communicate how services will be offered during the pandemic.

For more information, support and resources, visit the town’s website.