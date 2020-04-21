Ontario officials say nearly 60-percent of COVID-19 cases in the province are in the Greater Toronto Area. Just over 174,000 tests in the province have been done with 9,330 tests over the past 24 hours, says Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer. Dr. David Williams says yesterday’s modeling showed mixed indications on the spread of COVID-19. He says the growing spread in long term care and congregate settings pose a danger to the province. Dr. Williams says Ontario’s new case numbers haven’t gone up, but they also haven’t gone down, which is concerning. He said the modeling indicated the province still has community transmission occurring.

Meanwhile, in Ontario’s long-term care homes, just under 400 residents and one staff have died because of COVID-19. The province’s Associate Chief Medical Officer said 14 more facilities have declared an outbreak over the past 24 hours. That’s nearly 20 percent of the province’s long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks to date. Dr. Barbara Yaffe added just over 1,600 residents and 860 staff have tested positive across Ontario, with nearly 10,000 tested to date. Dr. Yaffe says Ontario is now relying primarily on the Ministry of Long-Term Care for data related to these facilities.