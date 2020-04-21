The RCMP has confirmed there are now 22 victims dead in the mass shooting in Nova Scotia plus the shooter.

Police say some of the victims were known to the suspect and were targeted others were random targets.

Investigators are still at 16 crime scenes that span an area from Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie/Milford and Enfield. Police say they are now investigating whether others aided the suspect in his crime spree.

The RCMP says the crime spree includes five fires where they believe more victims may be found.

The suspect was wearing an authentic RCMP uniform and driving a vehicle that closely resembled a police car.