The owner of CrossFit Hatchet is using online avenues to help people stay in shape during COVID-19.

Mitch Friend had to close his Huntsville based gym due to the pandemic but he wanted to keep people active despite the circumstances, so he began doing online fitness videos for members and non-members to help encourage them to stay fit.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, he says he decided to lend out his unused gym equipment so people can take part in his online videos.

“I decided to lend the equipment to members and non-members, people around the community who don’t go to my gym,” Friend said. “This way I was able to put together an online program that people can follow along through our YouTube channel and they can follow along with the equipment which makes it a little bit easier.”

Friend notes he’s also been providing live workouts on Thursdays, which allow for a more direct training approach and talk directly with participants while they work out and they are also doing one-on-one training through ZOOM.

He adds the workouts are aimed at all fitness levels, regardless of experience.

“I felt like it wasn’t right for me to have all this equipment for me to use and I’d rather other people have the opportunity to use it – I kind of feel it’s theirs anyway. It definitely does feel weird having the gym empty but I feel reassured knowing my members are becoming fit.”

In Friend’s view, there are definite obstacles to providing the online training, as coaches rely highly on tactical cues and being in a space to be able to manipulate someone’s body during training.

Friend adds once the pandemic ends, they will begin providing an “On-Ramp” course to allow those who’ve been in isolation a chance to get in shape.

“The course is for beginners, people who are looking to get in shape with zero intimidation,” Friend said. “Just come in, have some fun, get fit, and learn about CrossFit.”

You can check out Friend’s workouts every day at 9 a.m., by heading to CrossFit Hatchet’s YouTube page.