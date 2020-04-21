In his daily address, Premier Doug Ford announced $11-million in funding to help deliver meals, medicine, and other essential services and goods to seniors.

The Guaranteed Annual Income System (GAINS) will also be doubled. Single seniors will receive $166 extra and couples $322. This will continue for six months.

The province is investing $40 million in the Residential Relief Fund. The funding will assist developmental services, child welfare, victim’s shelters, and organizations delivering social services to vulnerable First Nations individuals and families with COVID-related costs, such as the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and enhanced staffing. In addition, the government is providing $148 million to municipal partners that administer social services with funding to support the province’s most vulnerable as part of the province’s $200 million in social services relief funding in response to COVID-19.

Ford asked Ontarians to check in on seniors and vulnerable people, deliver a meal or just make a phone call, “It’s the little things that matter…as long as we stand united and stand together we will beat COVID-19.”