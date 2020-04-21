GRAVENHURST, ON-To support the community during the COVID-19 outbreak, Gravenhurst Council has decided to allocate $25,000 to various organizations.

Set to help organizations that specialize in financial, mental health and food security assistance, the money will be coming from the Terence Haight Reserve to create a COVID-19 Financial Assistance Fund.

This allocation of funds will help keep community agencies and service clubs running.

While a specific list of organizations has not been released, the funds will be distributed at the discretion of a panel that consists of three council members, Councillor Lorenz, Klinck and Varney.

More information is expected to be released at a later date.