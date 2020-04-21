The town of Bracebridge is postponing all recreation programs until further notice.

In an update Tuesday, the town said all programs are being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re currently registered in programs, the town adds it will communicate new start dates and swimming lesson registration dates once they are aware of the long term plans.

The town is advising residents to stay safe and thank the community for all its support in these uncertain times.

The town is also encouraging you to continue with isolation and social and physical distancing practices.

More information can be found here.