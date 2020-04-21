HUNTSVILLE, ON-A new call service has been set up that connects Muskoka youth to The Door in Huntsville.

Muskoka Region Area Director for Youth Unlimited James Hunt told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that this new service will allow youth who are stuck at home during COVID-19 to contact a Door representative and talk bout whatever they want.

The Door is part of Youth Unlimited, a Christian organization that primarily works with youth coming from vulnerable backgrounds like poverty, violence, gang involvement, family breakdown, and spiritual impoverishment. The Door provides various services like school support, meals and daycare.

“Our Door youth centres, along with many other programs are closed down right now. So we are finding ways to still stay engaged with youth in our communities and be able to walk alongside them and support them. This is just another great way for us to do that,” said Hunt.

Hunt said that they realize many support lines are currently packed, making this new resource for youth very useful. “Unlike other support services, we are here even if kids are just bored or if they need someone to talk to.”

The call service is available Monday through Friday any time from noon to midnight and Hunt confirmed that they will have multiple staff available at any time during operating to answer phone calls.

When asked about resources available to the people who do not have a phone, Hunt said youth can also access The Door’s services online here.

If you are interested in reaching out to The Door to make use of their new service, call 1-800-991-8984 or by visiting their web chat portal here.