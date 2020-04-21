PORT CARLING, ON-The Bracebridge OPP has confirmed a crane accident at the Port Carling Locks.

Samantha Bigley from the OPP told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that both police and Muskoka Paramedics responded to the scene near Lock St. East and James Bartleman Way at around 10:20 a.m.

Bigley said that the paramedics took the man and transported him to the hospital.

Jeff McWilliam from Muskoka Paramedics said that the man who was brought to the hospital had moderate injuries.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.