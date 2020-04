GRAVENHURST, ON-The Town of Gravenhurst has stopped issuing marriage licenses and arranging civil marriage ceremonies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kayla Thibeault from the town said that as the service was deemed non-essential, no more licences will be given out until further notice.

Anyone who had already received a licence will be able to use it for up to 90 days.

For more info, visit the Town of Gravenhurst site here.