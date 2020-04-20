Two men are facing charges after they attempted to evade Huntsville OPP in their vehicle.

On Saturday, around 8:30 p.m., an officer observed a car travelling on West Road at an excessive rate of speed.

The officer attempted to stop the car at which time, the vehicle fled in an effort to evade the police.

Other members of the OPP joined in the search and the car was located and stopped a short time later in an area near Maple Heights Drive and Brunel Road.

Upon investigating, police determined that during the time the car was observed by police and the time the car was fleeing police that the driver switched with a passenger in the car.

As a result, two 28-year old men face impaired driving charges.

The first suspect faces additional charges including fleeing from police and stunt driving as well as driving a vehicle not equipped with an approved interlock device.

The two have each been handed a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and had their car impounded.

Both men will appear before a judge in Huntsville’s Ontario Court of Justice on July 8.