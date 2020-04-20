Muskoka Lakes is joining a number of local townships in extending its deadline for 2020 interim taxes.

The township’s council held its first-ever electronic meeting last Wednesday and adopted a motion to waive penalties that normally be charged for the non-payment of interim taxes that were due on March 27.

The decision removes any penalties until May 31.

“Council continues to look for ways to support the local community during these unprecedented times and I am glad we are able to assist property owners by not penalizing those unable to pay their interim taxes on time,” Mayor Phil Harding said in a news release.

The township notes this penalty waiving decision has been taken to support those most in need.

Payments will continue to be accepted and processed by the Township and those that have the means to make their payment are encouraged to do so, as property taxes fund the many essential municipal services.

More information can be found on the township’s website.