BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Having been operating for a few weeks, the Bracebridge COVID-19 Assessment Centre wants to see more testing.

Dr. Keith Cross from the Bracebridge Assessment Centre told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that since the centre has been active a while, they have been testing about 15 people a day.

Cross said that currently due to no waiting list, people can be tested the same day they book an appointment. When asked about how many people can be tested at once, Cross said that they can hold a large number of patients.

While Cross noted that they are not able to test everyone in Muskoka, those who have symptoms and are in high-risk areas should be assessed.

Cross said that if people are displaying COVID-19 symptoms and have used the assessment tool, they should contact the centre immediately.

If swabbing is required, Cross said that the people who are likely to receive that type of treatment are vulnerable groups of people like the elderly and those who are currently showing COVID-19 symptoms.

As the centre has a representative from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on its committee, Cross confirmed that not only is the health unit involved in the testing, they are also in regular communication.

Cross suggests to the people who are unsure about if they are displaying COVID-19 symptoms to use the government-issued self-assessment tool here or to contact your family doctor.

Only after you have been recommended to see the assessment centre, you can book an appointment by calling 1-888-383-7009.