MUSKOKA, ON-A recovered COVID-19 case in Huntsville has been confirmed by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

Posted on the SMDHU website, the person recovered is a man in his 70’s who originally contracted the virus after coming in contact with another case.

This brings the total number of recovered cases to 100 across the Simcoe Muskoka region.

If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, read our other story here to learn more about how to set an appointment with the assessment centre.