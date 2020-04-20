HUNTSVILLE, ON-To help businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak, a new online support site has been set up to share ideas and ask questions to the Town of Huntsville, the Chamber of Commerce and the local BIA.

Organized by the Town of Huntsville, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Huntsville Business Improvement Area (BIA), a forum has been set up for local businesses to participate in and share their experiences during the outbreak.

Economic Development Officer for the Town of Huntsville Scott Ovell told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom, that the purpose of this online service is to help businesses connect and share their ideas on how to operate during the ongoing virus.

The forum, which is free of charge, has various topics including social media presence, future planning and managing sales and income. Ovell said that any business is welcome to participate and talk about how their business has been operating. “If you are participating in this you can go on there and see some of the best business practises and get some ideas on if you could be doing anything from a digital, social media or communications standpoint that will help you tweak your service or offerings and maintain some level of income.”

If you are interested in participating in this business support, visit the Town of Huntsville site here.