The province will unveil new COVID-19 data modelling on Monday. In his Saturday media briefing, Premier Doug Ford said Ontarians deserve to see the same data he sees in order to make decisions and plans for our own families. Ford said, “On Monday we will see how far we have come, and how far we have to go.” He said the new data will chart the course of COVID-19 in the province for the “weeks and months to come.”

He suggested that strict public health measures are working.

Ford also announced an additional $20-million in funding for the COVID-19 Rapid Research Fund in order to help Ontario scientists find a vaccine for the virus. Ford said, “The hard fact is that until we have a vaccine, going back to normal puts lives at risk.”

Ford says every resident of Ontario should be proud that our scientists are on the frontline of vaccine research.